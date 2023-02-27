(The Center Square) - Two election bills, one that would ban ranked choice voting in South Dakota and another that would establish post-election audits, will head to the House floor after receiving “do pass” recommendations from the House Affairs Committee Monday.
Sen. John Wiik, R-Big Stone City, called ranked choice voting “a bad, complicated and expensive idea” already rejected by the Senate in 2021 when it killed a bill that would have allowed ranked-choice voting.
“It’s time to put this in statute. South Dakota has already spoken. It definitely doesn’t want ranked choice voting, so let’s close the door on it forever anywhere in South Dakota," Wiik said. "It’s a bad fit for our small state now and forever in the future."
Cheryl Otto, who serves as the state president of the League of Women Voters, spoke against the bill saying it would take away voters’ ability to elect their officials in the way they choose.
“This type of decision should be debated and decided by voters or decided with voter input,” said Otto.
Rep. Jon Hansen, R-Dell Rapids, who voted in favor of SB 55, commented on Otto’s remarks saying if the goal was to make sure every voter’s voice was heard, then banning ranked choice voting was the right move.
“Alaska is already circulating petitions to get rid of it after only one statewide ranked-choice election,” said Wiik.
Currently, three proposed bills in Alaska would do away with the ranked-choice voting system that voters approved in 2020.
The committee also greenlighted Senate Bill 160, introduced by Sen. David Wheeler, R-Huron. The bill would provide for post-election audits within 15 days of a primary or general election. The post-election audit would be conducted through a hand count in 5% of a county's precincts selected at random. The audit would be overseen by a board appointed by the county auditor, according to the bill.
If the results reveal a discrepancy greater than the margin that any candidate won, the candidates for the office would have an additional seven days to file a petition requesting a recount.
The office of the secretary of state would reimburse counties for the cost of post-election audits, according to the bill’s fiscal note. It’s estimated that the state would pay under $16,000 per election or just under $32,000 every two years.
“We are one of only a few states that does not require a post-election audit,” said Rep. Drew Peterson, R-Salem.
The bill's intent is to make sure the count on election night is accurate and strengthen voter confidence, according to Peterson.
“Our elections are safe and they work. This post-election audit will be a further step to show our voters that our system works,” Peterson said.