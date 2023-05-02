(The Center Square) – South Dakota received a perfect score for its individual income tax in a new report.
States with perfect scores had several things in common, including the absence of an individual income tax and no payroll taxes besides unemployment insurance tax. Other states that enjoyed perfect scores are Alaska, Florida, and Wyoming.
South Dakota has received a perfect score for its income taxes for the last four years.
The scores are based on the Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index, which examines five major components of states’ tax structures.
South Dakota received high marks for its individual taxes and corporate taxes. It scored slightly lower on property taxes and in the bottom half of states for sales taxes and unemployment insurance taxes. Still, for its overall state business tax climate, it ranked second overall.
In a time when many states are struggling with labor shortages, the report shows where some states could be getting in their own way. Individual income tax rates particularly play a hand as they impact the cost of labor.
“Labor typically constitutes a major business expense, so anything that hurts the labor pool will also affect business decisions and the economy. Complex, poorly designed tax systems that extract an inordinate amount of tax revenue reduce both the quantity and quality of the labor pool,” the authors wrote.
South Dakota has avoided this pitfall. However, it remains among the states facing more severe worker shortages. The state currently has 34 available workers for every 100 jobs open, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said this week.
There are 33,000 job openings in South Dakota and 9,187 unemployed workers, with a labor force participation rate of just over 67% and a hiring rate of 4.6%, according to the chamber.
“The U.S. has lost millions of workers since the start of the pandemic,” the U.S. Chamber of Commerce wrote. “As of February 2023, the national labor force participation rate is nearly one percentage point below pre-pandemic levels. That equates to almost 2.5 million workers who have left the workforce since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.”
The chamber’s data shows most of South Dakota’s neighboring states are also dealing with fairly severe labor shortages, though not all as severe as South Dakota. Many neighboring states scored lower for individual income taxes in the Tax Foundation’s report, including North Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota.
“States that do not impose an individual income tax generally receive a perfect score, and states that do impose an individual income tax will generally score well if they have a flat, low tax rate with few deductions and exemptions. States that score poorly have complex, multiple-rate systems,” the report said.
The states with the poorest individual income tax scores were New York, California, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Hawaii.