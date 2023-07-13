(The Center Square) - Nearly a quarter of a million people have viewed an advertising campaign South Dakota officials hope will bring new workers to the state, according to Gov. Kristi Noem's office.
State officials have added something new to the $5 milion campaign this week. Out-of-state residents responding will receive a "Freedom Works Here" decorative license plate.
"We are very pleased with the results of our investment – this has been the most successful marketing campaign in our state’s history," the governor's office said in a statement to The Center Square.
The campaign, which began in June, features Noem in two 30-second television spots. In one ad, Noem is trying to fix a sink while touting South Dakota as the first state to bounce back from the pandemic. In the second one, she tries her hand at dentistry.
Digital ads and direct mail are also part of the campaign, according to the governor's office.
“The continued success of this workforce campaign has been so encouraging,” said Governor Noem. “The state that has the workers will be the state that wins the economic race. These ad views are turning into inquiries, and this license plate will help seal the deal to bring these families to South Dakota.”
Nearly 2,500 people responded, including 85 from South Dakota. California leads with the most inquiries with 388. The campaign drew 197 respondents from Texas and 185 from Florida.
South Dakota's unemployment rate is one of the lowest in the country at 1.9%, according to the Bureau for Labor Statistics.
The campaign runs through Labor Day.