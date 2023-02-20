(The Center Square) - A poll from Front Porch Strategies released Monday shows strong support for eliminating the South Dakota grocery tax.
Fifty-eight percent of the 653 South Dakota residents polled last week said they preferred to get rid of grocery tax. Twenty-nine percent of residents backed reducing property taxes, while 3% supported reducing the entire sales tax rate.
Residents polled said the rising costs of groceries had put a crimp in their budget. Forty-two percent of families with two dependents or more called the impact "severe."
Gov. Kristi Noem proposed eliminating the sales tax on groceries in her budget address, calling it the largest tax decrease in the state's history.
The governor said $310 million in ongoing revenue is predicted for fiscal year 2024 and another $216 million in one-time revenue will also be available. That leaves the state with plenty of money to cut the grocery sales tax, which would help families, Noem said.
The House Taxation Committee gave a bill that would eliminate the grocery taxes a "do pass" recommendation last month. The House Appropriations Committee is scheduled to hear the bill Tuesday morning.
The bill has its detractors.
Some are concerned about the bill's effects on the Native American community. The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe receives $4.1 million in sales tax revenue through the tribe's tax collection agreement with the state, said Alli Moran, who represents the tribe.
The South Dakota Retailers Association also objected to the bill. Nathan Sanders, the organization's executive director, testified against the bill last month.
"The record revenues that you are seeing are largely the result of 8% inflation this year, 4.7% inflation last year and a whole slew of federal funds that we've gotten in the last couple of years," Sanderson said. "It's not sound tax policy."