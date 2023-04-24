(The Center Square) - South Dakota will no longer require postsecondary degrees for certain executive branch agency positions.
Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order Monday directing the Bureau of Human Resources commissioner to review job openings at executive branch agencies and consider whether the positions require a postsecondary degree to perform the job duties. If not, the job posting will state no degree is necessary to fill the position.
Those responsible for hiring must consider other things like workforce expertise, registered apprenticeship programs, career and technical college certificates or degrees, military service and other qualifications when filling open positions.
“I took classes for many years, but I did not graduate with my bachelor’s degree until I was already a member of Congress,” said Noem. “Not having a postsecondary degree didn’t hold me back, so I hope that qualified, dedicated South Dakotans can have those same opportunities.”
The executive order does not mean degree requirements will be stripped from job postings that require professional licensure to perform job duties or where performing specific duties without a required degree or licensure would be illegal or unethical, according to Noem.
The change should result in a larger pool of candidates with varied real-world experience, according to the governor.
“Many state government job postings state that a postsecondary degree or other certification is a job requirement when the functions of the job do not necessitate such a degree or certification requirement, which makes adding valuable employees to our state workforce unduly burdensome and eliminates otherwise highly qualified individuals from consideration,” the executive order said.
It went on to read that many potential employees who have alternative experiences or qualifications may have “significant contributions to make to state government.”
“A nimble and efficient state government requires flexibility and innovation to meet our state’s workforce needs and fully serve South Dakota citizens,” Noem said in the executive order.
South Dakota had the lowest unemployment rate in the U.S. last month at 1.9%, according to the governor’s office.