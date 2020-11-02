(The Center Square) – South Carolinians are hours away from casting the final votes of the 2020 election. If you haven’t voted yet, here’s what you need to know.
Polling locations across the state will be open for in-person voting from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line when polls close 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
In order to cast a ballot, voters must provide a valid state or federally issued photo identification, including a South Carolina driver’s license or Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, a state voter registration card with a photo, federal military ID or a U.S. passport.
The state election commission strongly encourages voters to wear masks and practice social distancing at the polls. Poll workers will wear masks, face shields, and gloves, and they will provide voters with disposable cotton swabs to use on touch screen voting devices to minimize contact. Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen to sign the voter list.
Absentee ballots must be returned to the appropriate county Board of Voter Registration and Elections before polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Absentee ballots may be returned by mail or in person.
Because of an Oct. 5 Supreme Court ruling, absentee ballots received after Oct. 7 must be signed by a witness to be valid. Any person other than the voter can be a witness.
Voters may check the status of absentee and provisional ballots cast on the South Carolina Election Commission website.
More than 1 million of South Carolina’s 3.5 million voters already have cast absentee ballots – double the previous record for absentee voting set in 2016 – according to the South Carolina Election Commission. The commission expects another 300,000 absentee votes to be cast by close of polls Tuesday.
South Carolina voters will decide several important races Tuesday, in addition to the presidential election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a key race in the battle for control of the U.S. Senate, South Carolina voters will decide whether to re-elect incumbent Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. Elected to Congress in 1994, and to the Senate in 2002, Graham is chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee and recently presided over the committee’s confirmation hearings of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.
Graham is challenged by Democrat Jamie Harrison, the first Black chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party and a former associate chairman of the DNC. Harrison has broken fundraising records, and if elected, would become the first Democrat to win statewide election in South Carolina since 2006. Real Clear Politics ranks the race a toss up.
Democrat incumbent Congressman Joe Cunningham of in the 1st Congressional District faces a tough challenge from Republican state representative Nancy Mace.
Cunningham flipped the district by 1.4% of the vote in 2018, becoming the first Democrat to be elected by District 1 in 40 years. Mace is the first woman to ever graduate from The Citadel military academy and has served in the state house since 2018. The race is ranked by Real Clear Politics as a toss up.
In District 2, Republican incumbent Congressman Joe Wilson faces Democrat challenger Adair Boroughs. A retired Army Reservist and Army National Guardsman, Wilson served in the state Senate before being elected to Congress in 2001. Boroughs is an attorney for a nonprofit law firm in Charleston. If elected, Boroughs would be the first woman to represent District 2 in Congress since 1963.
South Carolina’s other five congressional races are rated safe for incumbents, according to 270 To Win.
According to FiveThirtyEight, election results are expected to be in on election night, or at worst, by Wednesday.