(The Center Square) – Walmart has announced plans to build a $220 million distribution center in South Carolina's Dorchester County, creating more than 1,000 new jobs.
“Walmart’s decision to grow its South Carolina presence and build a new distribution center in Dorchester County is a tremendous reason to celebrate,” South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said. “This announcement speaks volumes to our state’s logistics advantages, infrastructure and business-friendly environment.”
The facility will supply several regional distribution centers, supporting about 150 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across the state. The completed facility will span nearly 3 million square feet. Construction on the facility is expected to take 14 months.
“At a time when job creation is so vital, and – more than ever – our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” Walmart Executive Vice President of Supply Chain Greg Smith said.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Dorchester County a $5 million grant to assist with project-related costs.
“Walmart has proven to be an exemplary partner that is committed to South Carolina and our citizens,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “We couldn't be prouder that such an important and successful company has decided to invest in our people and create even more jobs for hardworking South Carolinians.”