(The Center Square) — It has been more than 18 months since South Carolina’s Supreme Court heard a case calling South Carolina’s civil asset forfeiture law unconstitutional.
While the case began as a 15th Judicial Circuit ruling that stopped civil asset forfeiture in just that district, the case advanced to the state Supreme Court which could expand the decision's impact.
"It challenges the entire state's forfeiture regime," said Robert Frommer, Senior Attorney at the Institute for Justice who argued the case. "It's a facial attack on the South Carolina statutes that govern forfeiture, so the ruling should apply equally across the entire state."
Civil asset forfeiture is a legal process where law enforcement takes possession of private property if it believes there is probable cause that the property — either cash or a vehicle or anything else of value — was used to commit a crime.
Proposed legislation in the state to overturn the civil asset forfeiture law, which led to between $14 million and $16 million of forfeiture proceeds each year between 2013-17, has stalled in the South Carolina Legislature.
Those numbers come from the Institute for Justice's "Policing for Profit" report, which graded South Carolina as a D-minus for its civil forfeiture laws. Between 2009 and 2018, South Carolina law enforcement were able to collect $97 million in forfeitures under state law with an additional $103 million coming from federal equitable sharing collections between 2000 and 2019.
According to a special report called "Taken" in the Greenville News, more than half of the state’s seizures were less than $1,000 and one-third were less than $500.
That investigation was cited in the Supreme Court arguments, as several justices wondered why it wasn’t one of the more egregious cases of civil asset forfeiture abuse that reached the court and instead it was a facial appeal based on the case of Travis Green, who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison on drug charges.
"There are many cases that the judges are aware of where the forfeiture cases have been abused," Justice John Kittredge said during the hearing.
The Supreme Court is working to determine if civil asset forfeiture is constitutional based on the U.S. and South Carolina constitutions' excessive fines clause and whether having a separate civil procedure violates constitutional due process.
Fifteenth Judicial Circuit attorney James Battle said that the statute could be abused but Kittredge responded "they do."
The Institute of Justice has advocated for legislation that would move asset forfeiture from civil to criminal courts, so that asset forfeiture runs concurrent with a criminal case instead of being a separate civil matter.
Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty closed the hearing by saying that he did not believe Battle when he said he didn’t know how often criminal charges were pursued after a consent agreement is made on the civil case.
There is no timeline on when the court will rule on the matter.
A South Carolina Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights was created in December 2021, after the Greenville News series, with the intent to create a full report on the matter. But it released an advisory brief in May, knowing that legislation was still active in the matter in South Carolina’s Legislature.
The committee recommended that the process be fair and transparent, that due process be built in, that the burden of proof shift to the government and not citizens, that seizure be limited to admissible evidence, an innocent owner defense be created, that forfeitures be limited and that the right to a jury trial be created.
Only four states — Maine, Nebraska, North Carolina and New Mexico — have abolished the practice of civil asset forfeiture entirely.