(The Center Square) – South Carolina farmers have received $9.2 million in federal relief as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture program was made possible by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The $19 billion relief program includes $16 billion in direct assistance to farmers to absorb sales losses and increased marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The USDA has paid out $2.9 billion so far.
Non-specialty farmers in South Carolina have received $4.6 million, livestock farmers have received $3.8 million, dairy farmers have received $723,246 and specialty farmers have received $75,260.
“The American food supply chain had to adapt, and it remains safe, secure, and strong, and we all know that starts with America’s farmers and ranchers,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “This program will not only provide immediate relief for our farmers and ranchers, but it will also allow for the purchase and distribution of our agricultural abundance to help our fellow Americans in need.”