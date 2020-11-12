(The Center Square) – South Carolina employers will not face increased unemployment insurance tax rates in 2021, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, saving employers an estimated $172 million, Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) Director Dan Ellzey announced Thursday.
"This is a really big thing for small businesses: the certainty of knowing that for 2021, your rates are not going to go up," said Ben Homeyer, South Carolina state director for the National Federation of Independent Business.
The General Assembly approved up to $920 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding to replenish the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance, allowing a freeze in tax-rate levels.
Without federal relief, the state would have had to rebuild the unemployment insurance fund by about $885 million by 2025.
"If the UI rates went up and the trust fund went bankrupt, it was going to cost thousands upon thousands of dollars in business to replenish it," Homeyer said. "The General Assembly had the foresight to take the $920 million ... and apply it to the trust fund so businesses were not going to have to bear the brunt of that."
About 86% of employers in the state are required to pay unemployment insurance taxes. The amount of tax an employer must pay is usually based on their usage of the state’s unemployment insurance program, with more layoffs meaning higher taxes.
The SCDEW announced in March that employers would not be penalized financially for COVID-19-related layoffs.
“This keeps money in the pocket of businesses as they look for additional ways to rebuild, reopen and continue to rehire,” Ellzey said. “Under the leadership and support of Gov. McMaster and the General Assembly, and partnership of the business community, South Carolina employers will not face higher taxes due to pandemic-related layoffs.”