(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce will continue to work with business partners to rebuild the unemployment insurance trust fund, an official said.
Jamie Suber, chief of staff for DEW, said the trust fund is important for residents.
"The solvency of the unemployment insurance trust fund is important to assist the state and its citizens during times of recession or high unemployment; however, as evidenced in the Great Recession, even when the trust fund balance is low, there are resources available to ensure that people who have lost their jobs and are eligible for benefits will continue to receive this financial support," Suber told The Center Square.
Suber said there are several factors that influence when or whether the state will need additional federal funding to support the unemployment insurance trust fund.
"Some of these include how many individuals file for UI, the number of weeks they receive benefits and if they are eligible for benefits to be paid for by the state fund or by federal dollars allocated through the CARES Act," Suber said. "At this time, the agency does not anticipate needing additional federal funding for the state unemployment insurance trust fund for the next three months, assuming there is a consistent decrease in initial claims week-over-week for individuals eligible for state UI."
Suber said DEW will continue to pay all state benefits owed to eligible recipients.
"If there is insufficient funding in the state trust fund, South Carolina can borrow, interest-free, from the federal government through the end of calendar year 2020 to continue to make benefit payments," Suber said. "As always, we will then work with our business partners, who pay the taxes that fund unemployment insurance benefits, to help rebuild the balance of the trust fund in the coming years."
Currently, the state is paying out approximately $70 million each week in unemployment benefits, The State reported. Dan Ellzey, the executive director at DEW, told The State he guessed every state would need to take out federal loans in the future.