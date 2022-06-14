(The Center Square) — State lawmaker Russell Fry held a firm lead over U.S. Rep. Tom Rice while incumbent U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace barely led Katie Arrington on Tuesday night in important Republican primaries for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives representing South Carolina.
Fry needed to receive 50% of Tuesday night’s vote in South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District to avoid a runoff election against Rice, who had voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.
As of 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Fry held 49.9% of the vote to Rice’s 24.8% while Mace held 53% of the vote to Arrington’s 45.2%.
South Carolina’s gubernatorial race, meanwhile will pit Democrat Joe Cunningham and Gov. Henry McMaster after both won contested primaries on Tuesday. Cunningham, a former member of the U.S. House, topped state lawmaker Mia McLeod while McMaster dominated Harrison Musselwhite.
As of 10:15 p.m., Cunningham held 56.1% of the vote over McLeod’s 30.6%. McMaster held 83.6% to Musselwhite’s 16.4%.
"I am honored at the trust and confidence South Carolinians have placed in me as their Governor," McMaster tweeted. "Peggy and I would like to thank everyone for their support. Let us continue working together. Let’s keep winning. The best is yet to come."
Incumbent Alan Wilson dominated Lauren Martel to win the Republican primary for Attorney General without a Democratic opponent.
"We’re proud, and not surprised, Alan Wilson won the Republican primary" said South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick. "And thanks to the lack of Democrat engagement and support, no Democrat candidate filed against him. So congratulations to Attorney General Alan Wilson on your re-election!"