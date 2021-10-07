(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) has received approval to solicit bids for $92 million in prison improvements three years after it submitted a first-phase proposal for $160 million in needed repairs.
The South Carolina Joint Bond Review Committee, without comment, approved SCDOC’S $92 million request, which included $32.8 million to add control rooms that lock from the inside in four prisons.
SCDOC and state lawmakers acknowledged the need to address prison staffing shortages and upgrade antiquated systems in the wake of a Lee Correctional Institution riot in 2018 that left seven inmates dead.
The South Carolina Legislature put $10 million toward $160 million in priority phase one upgrades the SCDOC deemed urgent in 2019 under an assumption that much more money would be dedicated to the effort in 2020.
Before the 2020 legislative session, SCDOC submitted a $100 million request – the largest one-year investment in prison improvements in state history – that enjoyed bipartisan support but was derailed, along with the entire budget process, when the COVID-19 pandemic emerged.
SCDOC’s $100 million proposal was in Gov. Henry McMaster's fiscal year 2022 budget request but was not in the state budget ultimately signed into law and implemented July 1.
Instead, lawmakers last session agreed to allow SCDOC to use federal COVID-19 reimbursements for money already spent on dealing with the pandemic – about $16.8 million – for improvements and deferred approval for the funding request to the 10-member Joint Bond Review Committee, which weighed the proposal in the broader context of getting the best bang for South Carolina’s buck as the state allocates billions in federal pandemic and stimulus assistance.
SCDOC received permission Tuesday to bid these projects:
• $32.8 million to add control rooms and replace cell locks;
• $17.6 million to replace fire alarms;
• $17 million to replace heating and cooling systems and units;
• $9.3 million to replace security electronics and overhead power lines;
• $2.9 million to replace roofs;
• $1.6 million to replace the overhead electric grid at one prison.
“What it’s going to do is make our prisons safer and make the men and women who work in law enforcement safer,” SCDOC Director Bryan Stirling told The Post and Courier.
SCDOC, however, said during the two-year delay in getting the funds, its list of $93 million in projects has increased in cost by 17% to $109 million.
Projects trimmed from the list because of inflation erosion included $17 million to replace heating and cooling systems at 10 prisons and SCDOC headquarters and $2.9 million in roof replacements.
“We always take care of the most critical prisons to start with,” SCDOC Deputy Director of Administration Thomas Osmer told The State. “Those last projects were only an additional year down the road, so they weren’t as critical as the ones that are the top list. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to do those other projects, but we’ll do them as money becomes available.”
While it’s not what the department said was urgently needed three years ago, Stirling told The State he was eager to get started on the improvements.
“It’s going to take a little while, a little runway to land this plane,” he said. “We’re just projecting what good business people would do, which is there’s going to be inflation involved.”
The SCDOC is the state’s largest agency with 4,500 employees. Its $563 million operating budget is the state’s third-largest expense behind health care and education. The department houses 15,200 inmates in 21 institutions, which, as of this week, were at 70.4% capacity.