(The Center Square) – South Carolina native Sgt. Maj. Thomas “Patrick” Payne received the Congressional Medal of Honor on Friday for his conspicuous gallantry in a 2015 rescue operation that liberated 75 Kurdish hostages and killed 20 ISIS terrorists in Iraq.
Growing up in Batesburg-Leesville and Lugoff, Payne joined the Army shortly after the terror attacks of 9/11. A veteran of 17 combat deployments, Payne led an assault team in a daring nighttime hostage rescue from two buildings in Kirkuk Province, Iraq, on Oct. 22, 2015.
“It was one of the largest and most daring rescue missions in American history,” President Donald Trump said. “As soon as the ramp to his helicopter went down, Pat rushed into a blistering hail of gunfire. Pat and his team swiftly overpowered the enemy, secured the building and freed 38 of the hostages.”
Payne then left his secured position to help free the remaining hostages who were trapped in a second building that was on fire. He engaged the enemy with grenades and small arms fire from the roof of the burning building.
“Multiple ISIS fighters detonated suicide vests ripping a portion of the building into pieces,” Trump said. “Pat and his fellow Rangers fought through the fire, the bullets and the deadly blasts.”
Payne saw the captives were trapped behind a metal door secured by two padlocks, grabbed a pair of bolt cutters, and ran through gunfire, smoke and flames to free the remaining hostages.
“As the building began to collapse, he received orders to evacuate, but he refused to do so. He didn't want to leave anyone behind,” Trump said.
Payne received the Medal of Honor at the White House, accompanied by his wife, Allison, and 6-year-old son, Aaron.
“Pat, you embody the righteous glory of American valor,” Trump said. “We stand in awe of your heroic, daring and gallant deeds. You truly went above and beyond the call of duty to earn our nation's highest military honor.”
The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the Armed Forces whose meritorious conduct involves great personal bravery or self-sacrifice and risk of life.
“Five million South Carolinians could not be more proud today of our own Sergeant Major Patrick Payne,” Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted.