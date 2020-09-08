(The Center Square) – President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a decade-long moratorium on oil drilling off the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
Trump signed the presidential order at an event in Florida, reversing a 2018 decision to lift an Obama-era ban on offshore drilling.
"In a few moments, I will sign a presidential order extending the moratorium on offshore drilling on Florida’s Gulf Coast and expanding it to Florida’s Atlantic Coast, as well as the coast of Georgia and South Carolina,” Trump said
South Carolina leaders lauded the president’s order Tuesday, thanking the Trump administration for listening to concerns from the state.
“South Carolina is blessed with the most beautiful and pristine beaches, sea islands, and marshes in the nation,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement. “Seismic testing and offshore drilling threatens their health and jeopardizes the future of our state’s $24 billion tourism industry. Today’s announcement is good news, but we must remain vigilant in the conservation and preservation of our coastline.”
After Trump lifted the Obama ban in 2018, McMaster met with then-U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke to request an exemption from offshore drilling for South Carolina. McMaster signed a law prohibiting state or local government funds from being used to plan, permit or license any offshore oil and gas related activities in the 2019 state budget.
South Carolina’s senior U.S. senator, Lindsey Graham, shared his involvement in including the state in the drilling ban on Twitter.
“When I first learned that there would be an extension of the ban on drilling off the Florida coast, I contacted South Carolina officials to gauge their interest,” Graham tweeted. “After receiving positive feedback from Governor McMaster and state leaders, I led an effort to ensure President Trump included South Carolina in the announcement. The decision by President Trump to include South Carolina meets the desires of our coastal communities and state’s leadership.”
Democrats criticized the president’s move as election year pandering. Congressman Joe Cunningham, D-South Carolina, said the ban “is a clear result of constant pressure from costal communities.”
“Make no mistake, as quickly as the president changed his mind on offshore drilling two months before an election, he could change his mind right back the day after the election,” Cunningham said in a statement. “The only way we can make sure our coasts are safe for future generations and give coastal communities the certainty they deserve is to pass my bipartisan legislation to permanently ban offshore drilling.”