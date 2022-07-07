(The Center Square) — New federal data shows that an estimated 86,000 South Carolina residents quit their jobs in both April and March of this year.
The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey also showed, however, that 113,000 new workers were hired in April, making it 11 straight months that South Carolina has seen more than 100,000 workers hired in the state.
The data also showed that the state has 175,000 job opening with 107,0000 in the SC Works Online Services system.
"The 175,000 job openings are in line with the elevated numbers seen over the past year," said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce LMI Director Dr. Bryan Grady. "This is surely incentivizing workers to see if there are other job options that are better for them and their families."
South Carolina currently has a 3.3% and 73,000 more individuals working than pre-pandemic with 2.3 million workers in the state. The national unemployment rate is 3.6%.
"While the global economic environment poses challenges for South Carolina, our state’s job market remains incredibly robust," said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. "This is evident by the state’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent and our increasing labor force participation rate. We are working hard to make sure South Carolina businesses are able to hire the workers they need to compete."