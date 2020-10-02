(The Center Square) – South Carolina restaurants will be able to operate at 100 percent capacity thanks to an executive order signed Friday by Gov. Henry McMaster lifting capacity restrictions.
Restaurants previously were limited to operating at 50 percent capacity. Local requirements on face coverings remain in place until further notice, as will the prohibition on alcohol sales in restaurants after 11 p.m.
“South Carolina is open for business,” McMaster said in a statement. “Our state’s approach has been a measured, deliberate, and targeted one – aimed at keeping our economy open and our people safe.”
Restaurants are encouraged, but not required, to keep indoor and outdoor tables 6 feet apart and limit seating to parties of no more than eight customers. Restaurants also are encouraged to enforce procedures that allow patrons to remain 6 feet apart while waiting to be seated and not allow patrons to refill their own beverages.