(The Center Square) – As restaurants and bars nationwide face mass layoffs and closures because of the coronavirus outbreak, South Carolina's Home Team BBQ recently had to let go nearly 400 employees.
“We're almost 14 years old. We spent a lot of time building this thing up," Aaron Siegel of Home Team BBQ told WIS-TV. "To de-structure it like that in 24 hours is pretty tough. We're obviously very worried about our employees."
Siegel told WIS-TV he thought about continuing as a to-go operation but chose not to out of an abundance of caution.
“I think we did the right thing, in trying to keep people safe,” he said.
State Rep. J.A. Moore, D-Berkeley, is calling for prompt cash assistance for businesses and workers. Moore, who also is a trained chef with a catering business that has had to lay off employees, said the hospitality industry is being devastated amid the current efforts to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
“Tax credits are great, but right now what people actually need is money. They need cash in their hand,” Moore told WIS-TV. "What I’m proposing is we take that surplus of $1.8 billion in this year’s budget, and put it all towards small business and workers’ stimulus packets so we can infuse much-needed resources, cash on hand. Millions of people will lose their jobs, their livelihood, as this pandemic spreads."