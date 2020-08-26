(The Center Square) – The Southern 500 race is set for Sept. 6 at the Darlington Raceway, Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp announced alongside South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday.
The 71st running of the Southern 500 will be the opening round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
“I can't think of a better racetrack to kick this off but Darlington: they are definitely the jewel in South Carolina's crown,” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said at the news conference. “They are a huge economic driver for our state, bringing race fans in from all over the country.”
Fans will be welcomed to watch the Southern 500 live at a limited capacity in accordance with statewide social distancing protocols, the first race in the state to welcome back NASCAR fans since the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown in March.
It won’t be the first race since the pandemic shutdown: Darlington hosted three races in May that marked the return of the sport.
“Because of the support and faith that the governor and his staff showed in NASCAR and in Darlington, we were able to host three races over a period of five days that jump started the sports world back to live competition,” Tharp said. “Darlington in the state of South Carolina was at the forefront for bringing back live sports to our country, something that we all desperately needed during these unprecedented times.”
Tharp also announced that the Cook Out restaurant chain has signed to be an entitlement sponsor for the race.
“It is a remarkable thing to see the combination of Darlington history, of tradition, brain power, and the future,” McMaster said. “It helped us put South Carolina on the map. It shows our excellence, and it’s one more thing that makes South Carolina the best place in the world to live, work, and raise a family.”