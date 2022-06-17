(The Center Square) — South Carolina's seasonally adjusted employed number is now at 2.3 million people while its unemployment rate remained at 3.3%, according to numbers released on Friday.
The national unemployment rate is at 3.6%. Meanwhile, the state's total labor force is at 2.4 million with a 57.5% participation rate, which topped that of February 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic unemployment spike arrived.
"With an estimated 2,322,089 people employed, South Carolina now has approximately 73,000 more individuals working than pre-pandemic, and almost 10,000 more than April's 2,312,654," said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. "The number of unemployed is virtually unchanged at 79,162, and the rate remains the same at 3.3 percent."
In data from a survey to employers released this week, the number of employers in the state rose 10% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from 141,360 to 155,780 while average weekly wages went from $931 to $1,101, an 18% increase.
"At the same time that we have had all these gains, South Carolina now has the highest number of job openings posted in SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) in recorded history with more than 114,000 postings," Ellzey said. "And average wages (for May) are essentially the same, down three cents from April."
Ellzey added that manufacturing wages grew by 16.7% in the last two years and there are 4,000 more manufacturing jobs since January.
The fourth quarter survey broke the data into sectors for further analysis. That included data on job increases over the past year by region. Edgefield (+5.0%), Newberry (+4.4%) and Kershaw (+3.3%) counties saw the largest percentage increase in jobs while the largest raw number increases came in Anderson (+1,162), Spartanburg (+1,038), and Berkeley (+953).
"In April 2020, Leisure and Hospitality — consisting of Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation and Accommodation and Food Services — were only employing about 155,000 people versus roughly 268,000 before the pandemic. Today, nearly all those jobs have returned, and average weekly wages are up more than 20 percent," said DEW Research and Planning Administrator Brandi Caldwell.