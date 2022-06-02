(The Center Square) — South Carolina has continued to grow to a population of 5.19 million, up 60,000 from a year ago according to new population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The largest growth over the year from June 2020 to June 2021 came in Bluffton, which grew by nearly 3,500 residents to a population of more than 32,000 according to the new data.
"While the ranking of the largest municipalities in South Carolina remains unchanged, there are interesting changes occurring in both our biggest cities and smallest towns," said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. "Twenty-six out of 46 counties saw population increases in 2021, yet our most rural areas, particularly those in the southern and eastern parts of the state, saw gradual losses in their local populations, and many of the remaining residents consist of older adults who have retired out of the labor force."
Greer grew by more than 3,000 residents, Fort Mill grew by 2,700 and Greenville (1,200), Hardeeville (1,100), Mount Pleasant (1,500), Myrtle Beach (1,000), North Charleston (1,700) and Simpsonville (1,100) all grew by nearly 1,000 residents or more during the one-year stretch.
No city lost more than Sumter, at 366 residents, over the year.
"One interesting case of population growth is Hardeeville," said Dr. Bryan Grady, DEW’s Labor Market Information Director. "That city increased its population by one seventh in a single year and is the fasted growing municipality in the state based on percentage.
"Hardeeville benefits from its proximity to both Hilton Head Island and Savannah, Georgia, making it a highly convenient location in which to both live and work. Census Bureau data and projections made by the S.C. Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office reveal that Hardeeville and Jasper County will most likely have continued growth in its workforce, and possibly become a far larger piece of the state’s total population and economy in the upcoming years."
Both Greenville and Mount Pleasant made it into the top 100 incorporated places of 50,000 or more residents in terms of growth in the U.S. for the year.
Both had 1.7% growth with Greenville ranked 92nd and Mount Pleasant at 94th.
Among the top 10 fastest-growing cities between 2020 and 2021 were three Texas cities (Georgetown, Leander, New Braunfels, four Arizona cities (Queen Creek, Buckeye, Casa Grande and Maricopa) and two Florida cities (Fort Myers, North Port) along with Spring Hill, Tennessee.
South Carolina’s largest cities remain Charleston (151,612), Columbia (137,541), North Charleston (117,472), Mount Pleasant (92,398), Rock Hill (74,102), Greenville (72,095), Summerville (51,216), Goose Creek (46,229), Sumter (42,976) and Florence (39,958).