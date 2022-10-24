(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear.
"As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said.
There’s some confusion on the CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendations.— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 21, 2022
McMaster’s note came after the Centers for Disease Control's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that the COVID-19 vaccine be placed on federal child immunization lists.
South Carolina joined 12 states in signing a letter last week asking the committee to reverse course on its recommendation.
"While most vaccines prevent the vaccinated individual from getting the disease in the first place and stop the spread of the disease, the COVID-19 vaccine does neither," the attorneys general wrote in their letter.
The letter went on to state that the recommendation could undermine the public’s faith in the CDC’s recommendations.
"It’s important for South Carolinians to remember that this is a CDC recommendation," South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said. "The CDC does not have the power to require this vaccine nor should it. This is a state decision, and I will oppose any effort to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of shots that children must get to go to school."