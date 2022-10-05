(The Center Square) — Incumbent Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released a new ad on Wednesday touting his COVID-19 policies and their benefits for South Carolina.
"If Henry McMaster didn't have the courage to stand up to Washington, thousands of hardworking people would have lost their jobs," the ad said.
McMaster is facing off with Democrat Joe Cunningham in a contest of conflicting policies. Cunningham is calling to end the state’s income tax altogether along with legalizing marijuana and sports gambling.
"If people, especially veterans, feel the need to use marijuana to treat PTSD or other ailments, they should have that freedom," Cunningham said. "If you want to place a bet on a college football game, you should have that freedom. These things are already happening so our state should at least regulate it and harness those tax dollars for our benefit. It would create thousands of jobs, including farming, and would give us more money to pay our teachers and fix our roads.
"This is about freedom. The government shouldn’t be able to tell South Carolinians which plants they can smoke, or whether they can make money off of their favorite teams winning a game."
McMaster, on the other hand, worked with South Carolina’s Legislature to lower the state’s income tax rate along with approving income tax rebate checks that should be sent to residents in November and December.
It is a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.
Anyone who paid $100 in taxes will receive the $100 rebate and that rebate will grow along with tax liability up to a cap of $800 per tax filing. Those who did not pay income taxes will not receive a rebate.
McMaster recently released his personal income taxes publicly but Cunningham has not.
"Two weeks is more than enough time for Joe Cunningham to come clean. He should, once and for all, release his tax returns," said Mark Knoop, who is the campaign manager for the McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette ticket . "The voters deserve to know what potential conflicts of interest he has, who pays him, and what he is paid to do. Anything less than quickly producing tax returns dating back, at least, to 2017, when he first started running for office, raises more questions than answers about a guy who appears to have spent more time campaigning than working over the last half decade."
Cunningham was a U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s First Congressional District from 2019 to 2021 and was defeated by Republican Nancy Mace in 2020.
McMaster was outspoken against COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates and the former South Carolina Attorney General encouraged current Attorney General Alan Wilson to sue against federal mask and vaccine mandates during 2020 and 2021.
McMaster has also pushed for an abortion ban in the state. Cunningham is an opponent of that legislation.
"Whether it's abortion bans or vaccine mandates, the government shouldn’t make medical decisions on our behalf," Cunningham said. "We should have the freedom to make decisions about our own bodies and health without government interference."