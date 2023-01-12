(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared the state's economy to be as "strong as it has ever been in modern times" as he was sworn in for a second term.
"South Carolina's booming economy has once again created a record budget surplus," McMaster, a Republican, said, according to his prepared remarks. "So, it should come as no surprise that 2022 was the most successful year for economic development in our state's history.
"In fact, we broke the record for the largest economic development project announcement — not once, but twice — in the same year," he added. "State government is in superior fiscal shape, we have the largest rainy day reserve fund balance and lowest amount of debt than at any other time in recent memory."
McMaster, who cruised to re-election in November, said The Palmetto State previously "had the highest personal income tax rate in the Southeast and the 12th highest in the nation." However, last year, he signed what he termed "the largest income tax cut in state history."
Additionally, the governor called on updating the state's K-12 funding and raising pay for teachers.
"As once all roads lead to Rome, today all quests for prosperity lead to education," McMaster said. "Education has been described as a footrace in which the baton of knowledge is passed from one generation to the next."
The governor noted that a teacher's minimum starting salary in South Carolina, which stands at $40,000, was $30,113 six years ago. By 2026, the governor wants the minimum starting salary to be at least $50,000.
"Until last year, South Carolina's system for funding K-12 education was archaic and confusing, a piecemeal system consisting of 29 separate line-item appropriations," McMaster said. "Now, a consolidated formula makes sure that funding follows the child and provides transparency for parents."