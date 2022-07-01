(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order on Friday requiring state departments to put information online about agencies that receive earmarked appropriations in this year's budget.
The order requires disclosure of how the taxpayer funds are spent, prohibits providing funds in advance to legislators for personal delivery and requires additional measures designed to increase transparency and accountability.
"Transparency must be absolute and uncompromised in order to maintain the public's trust and confidence in their state government. Disclosure of the sponsor and recipient is not enough," McMaster said. "With this executive order, we are providing additional accountability so taxpayers can judge for themselves the merit or lack of merit of earmarks in the state budget."
McMaster asked agencies to disclose more information this year related to earmarked appropriations.
Last year, McMaster sent letters to 24 South Carolina agencies that received state funds as part of veto overrides, asking them to provide the Executive Budget Office with detailed explanations of how those funds will be spent.
McMaster's order defined an earmarked appropriation as earmark is defined as any non-recurring appropriation that is not requested by the agency to which it is allocated and is meant to be distributed to a nonprofit organization, business, local government entity, or other external organization.
The executive order requires that the state agencies have an investment plan and public benefit explanation before funds are sent, the agencies must put all earmark justifications online and easily accessible, the state must send the funds directly to the agency and then the agency must report to the governor and budget office on compliance.
"Without sufficient context, description, justification, or information regarding the project and how the recipient intends to spend the funds, the public cannot evaluate the earmark's merit," McMaster wrote. "Moreover, no matter how deserving the project, the public must be confident that proper accountability measures are in place to ensure the funds are appropriately spent."