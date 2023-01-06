(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster released his Executive Budget recommendations on Friday, which included $500 million each for the state’s rainy-day fund, the Department of Transportation and the state’s Economic Development grants.
In total, the budget recommendation amounts to $36.4 billion in spending, up $1.7 billion from the 2022 budget. That spending includes $11.4 billion from the state’s general fund, $11.7 billion in federal funds and $13.3 billion from other funds.
McMaster attributed many of the spending initiatives to the state’s fiscal health, which is expected to include a $3.8 billion surplus from $2.8 billion in non-recurring funds and $1 billion in recurring increases attributed to both an influx of federal funding and an increase in tax collections that have been seen across the country.
The state is expected to bring in $16.7 billion next year, including $4.4 billion in sales and use taxes and $5.8 billion in income tax. Retail and income tax collections amount to 84% of the state’s general fund collections.
"You know we are booming," McMaster said. "You can see it everywhere. Commonsense, wise investments and the efforts of our hardworking and talented people are paying off."
The budget will now go to the South Carolina Legislature, starting in House finance committee before moving on to the full House and then being sent to the Senate for approval this spring. McMaster will then act on the budget and the General Assembly can act on his vetoes in June.
McMaster’s road proposal also includes $300 million for Phase 1 of work on Interstate 73.
Other proposals include $200 million to megasite development and acquisition and $254 million for classrooms and $132.5 million for public school teachers that will pay for a $2,500 retention bonus with half paid in December and the other half in May.
"Until last year, South Carolina’s system for funding K-12 education was archaic and confusing, a piecemeal system consisting of 29 separate line-item appropriations. Now, a consolidated formula makes sure that funding follows the child," McMaster said. "It keeps pace with student enrollments and provides financial resources to support a state average student-teacher ratio of 11.2 students per teacher with an average teacher salary including fringe benefits of $72,991."
The budget also includes $121.5 million toward the state health plan including a free OB/GYN visit and $100 million toward need-based tuition grants.
Also, $78 million was added for state employee pay raises along with $2 million for a one-time $2,500 sign-on bonus for new hires. McMaster also recommended a $43 million appropriation to state colleges and universities to maintain a college tuition freeze for in-state students for a fourth straight year.
The budget also includes $38.4 million for a first responder income-tax credit that amounts to $2,000 per eligible first responder. An additional $27.3 million is recommended as an appropriation for school resource officers as well as $21.5 million for law enforcement pay raises.
"Placing an armed, certified school resource officer in every school, in every county, all day, every day, has been one of my top priorities as governor," McMaster said.