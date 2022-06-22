(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced 73 line-item vetoes amounting to more than $52.6 million on Wednesday as he returned the state’s budget appropriations to the General Assembly.
The number was down from the 226 earmarked appropriations worth $152.5 million last year.
McMaster said that he vetoes the 73 items for the same reason as his vetoes last year, that he believes that state appropriations should be fully justified with a competitive grant process where the sponsor justifies the reason for the appropriation and then has accountability on that spending.
McMaster said many of the requests come without the details of what the projects are and how the sponsor intends to spend the money.
McMaster said that some of the vetoes related to duplicate appropriation requests, some were filled in with $1 with the hopes of changing the number later and "some we vetoed because it wasn’t a good use of state money, it should be local expenditures."
McMaster spoke on the state’s record $13.8 billion revenues and the sources of those funds, with included federal money from the American Rescue Plan.
McMaster advocated for the General Assembly to take the $447 million that’s currently unallocated and instead of keeping it unallocated for appropriations next fiscal year, he asked that those funds be moved into the state’s general reserve fund to "safeguard those funds and enhance them" by placing them in the rainy day fund, which can be used later.
"State government is in the best fiscal shape ever. We have the largest budget surplus, the largest rainy day reserve fund and the lowest debt, ever, in the history of our state. Last year, we broke over a decade’s worth of records — for new job recruitment and capital investment. We’ve cut taxes on our small businesses, and we have returned money back to the taxpayers," McMaster said. "Over the last five years, our successful partnership has produced resounding win after win for the people and prosperity of South Carolina. This fiscal year’s budget includes a record number, 259, of my Executive Budget proposals totaling $2.85 billion — an increase of 93 from last year."
McMaster mentioned that the budget now has the starting pay for public school teachers set at $40,000. He also mentioned the ARP funds being used for infrastructure.
This year, almost $1 billion in state and federal American Rescue Plan Act funds have been appropriated to the Department of Transportation to accelerate construction, expansion, or improvements to our State-owned roads, bridges, highways, and interstates. This will accelerate the widening of Interstate 26 to six lanes between Columbia and Charleston, Interstate 95 to six lanes in the Lowcountry, and additional lane widening on Interstate 85 in the Upstate."
For the fourth straight year, the state froze tuition at its public colleges and universities along with an income tax cut and refund that McMaster recently signed.