(The Center Square) — There will be no more TikTok on state government-owned devices in South Carolina.
On Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams asking for the social media platform to be blocked on all state government electronic devices.
McMaster said that the move was made out of the interest of user safety.
"Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our citizens and businesses," McMaster wrote. "Federal law enforcement and national security officials have warned that TikTok poses a clear and present danger to its users, and a growing bi-partisan coalition in Congress is pushing to ban access to TikTok in the United States."
The Department of Administration is in charge of carrying out common government functions across departments, including internet services, managing mobile devices, computers, and other online devices at state agencies, with a focus on cybersecurity.
"Unfortunately, there are a number of state agencies who continue to operate in a silo," McMaster said. "I ask that you provide my office with a listing of state agencies for whom the department is unable to permanently block access to TikTok."