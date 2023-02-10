(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s local governments collected more than $125.1 million in fines and fees in 2020.
That’s according to a new analysis from the Reason Foundation, which used data from the Census Bureau’s Annual Survey of State and Local Government Finances. The amount equals $24.46 per resident.
New York topped the list, collecting $69.60 per resident, while Connecticut ranked at the bottom, collecting $2 per resident. The national average was $27 per resident, according to the analysis.
The report revealed that Jamestown, South Carolina, collected $105,000 in fines and forfeits, representing 64.4% of its revenue and equaling $1,313 per resident.
State approves job development credits for Pallidus
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a silicon carbide wafer semiconductor manufacturer.
Pallidus, founded in 2015, plans to relocate its corporate headquarters from New York to Rock Hill in York County. According to a news release, the company will invest $443 million and create 405 new jobs.
The company’s new presence, a 300,000-square-foot facility at 1786 and 1800 Overview Drive, will include a manufacturing plant. Pallidus’ plans include growing its manufacturing capacity to expand the United States semiconductor market.
Operations are expected to be online by the third quarter of 2023.
McMaster announces launch of EV website
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced the launch of a “virtual hub” highlighting the state’s burgeoning electric vehicle industry.
The South Carolina Department of Commerce created scpowersev.com, which McMaster outlined Executive Order 2022-31 issued in October 2022.
The site includes four main sections, including information about the state’s incentives for EV manufacturers, such as workforce training incentives.
“Our business-friendly climate and our greatest resource — our people — make South Carolina the place where the EV industry can transform the future,” McMaster said in an announcement. “And this website will help us tell that story.”