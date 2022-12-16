(The Center Square) — South Carolina had more than 5,000 fewer workers in November and saw its unemployed number drop by 406 in numbers released on Friday.
The state’s unemployment rate remained at 3.3%.
"The state’s labor force participation rate of 56.4% continues to have our agency’s attention," said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. "The Labor Force Participation Task Force met last week to review the results of new research. More details will be announced next week, including the dates of briefings that will review the findings of the Task Force.
"These briefings should facilitate conversations with partners about how to provide services and resources to encourage people to work."
The top sectors for increased employment were education and health services (+1,800), financial activities (+1,000) and government (+800).
"Despite the low unemployment rate, SC Works Online Services has approximately 100,000 jobs posted," Ellzey said. "Opportunities are available in manufacturing, construction, retail, transportation, warehousing, hospitality, restaurants, healthcare, business, I.T., and more. Hourly wages continue to rise, with increases of 3% since January and 13.7% since the start of the pandemic, and many businesses are willing to train on the job."
Meanwhile, the industries that saw a decline in the November job numbers were professional and business services (-2,200), leisure and hospitality (-1,400), construction (-700), trade, transportation, and utilities (-500), and manufacturing (-300).
South Carolina has seen a 79,900 increase in seasonally adjusted, nonfarm jobs since November 2021.