(The Center Square) — The South Carolina labor force continues to grow, with another all-time high of nearly 2.4 million workers in the state in the April numbers with a 57.3% labor force participation rate.
The state’s unemployment rate continues to go down to 3.3% in the latest numbers with the U.S. average at 3.6%.
The national labor-force participation rate is at 62.2%, with the term defined as the number of people working or looking for work among those in the country or state in the working-age population.
"While the No. 1 challenge we hear from employers is not being able to find enough workers, the second most common difficulty is that young people entering the workforce do not have adequate soft skills," said South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. "Our agency recognizes that predicament and we offer programs to teach individuals soft skills. We are also leading an initiative to come up with a statewide soft skills certification."
Soft skills include work ethic, oral and written communication, teamwork and collaboration and problem solving skills.
In raw numbers, South Carolina’s labor force was up by 7,446 in April and 31,753 from April 2021.
"In addition, wages continue to grow. In the past year, wages in South Carolina have risen 4.38%, from $26.70 in April 2021 to $27.87 in April 2022," Ellzey said. "Some of this increase is due to movement between industries.
"As individuals leave lower-paying jobs for work in manufacturing, for instance, that leaves more openings which creates competition for workers and compels the lower-paying jobs to increase wages in order to attract job seekers."
In a recent WalletHub ranking, South Carolina was ranked as having the 30th-best unemployment rate recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation.
"In order to identify the states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back most, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on six key metrics that compare unemployment rate statistics from the latest month for which data is available (April 2022) to key dates in 2019, 2020 and 2021," the report said.
South Carolina has shown 70.5% improvement since April 2020 with its unemployment rate but is 10.6% worse since April 2019 and 20.3% improvement from April 2021. The state has shown a 27.5% improvement since April 2019 in ongoing unemployment claims.
Utah, Nebraska, Indiana, Montana and Minnesota were ranked as having the best bounce backs while the District of Columbia, New Mexico, Delaware, Hawaii, Connecticut, Alaska and Texas have had the worst bounce backs.
WalletHub’s analyst Jill Gonzalez said that a fed rate hike and rising inflation will have an impact on those who are unemployed.
"Rising inflation has a direct impact on unemployed people. Finding a job right away is critical, as costs continue to increase and a recession looms in the horizon," Gonzalez said. "The good news is that there are jobs out there for the taking. Jobs in logistics, dining and hospitality are very much in demand right now, so those fields might be good places to start."
Those factors mean that employees should be choosy when looking for new employment.
"The biggest thing that unemployed people should look for when choosing which businesses to apply to is compensation that’s appropriate for their field and skill level. Since there is currently an employment shortage, workers are in a great position to negotiate a worthwhile compensation package," Gonzalez said. "Other desirable features are the ability to work from home at least part of the time, measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, a positive and friendly workplace environment, and a short commute."