(The Center Square) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, called the new spending bill passed by the U.S. Senate over the weekend a "nightmare for South Carolina and a nightmare for America" at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
Graham was referring to a $740 billion bill called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which will head to the House after it was passed when Vice President Kamala Harris submitted the tie-breaking vote that fell along party lines.
"What it will do is drive up the cost of gasoline and the cost of doing business," Graham said. "This bill raises taxes and creates new federal government programs when we are in a recession."
Graham pointed to a portion of the bill that stipulates adding 87,000 agents to the Internal Revenue Service, saying that those agents will be targeting everyday Americans and that he will vote against adding the agents each year during the 10-year hiring ramp up.
"This is bigger than the British Army," Graham said. "I think we need a bigger British Army and a smaller IRS.
"This is not an inflation reduction plan. It’s a grow-the-government plan." The British Army has a strength of 80,976 full-time troops, along with 52,600 in the reserves.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster stood with Graham and said that the plan will only increase the current $30.59 trillion national debt.
The bill calls for tax credits for manufacturing solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and green energy technologies and places caps on prescription drug prices and the summary says there are "no new taxes on families making $400,000 or less and no new taxes on small businesses — we are closing tax loopholes and enforcing the tax code."
"There is never a good time to raise taxes," McMaster said. "We are taxed enough. What we need to do is spend the money on the right things."
Graham added that he believes a tax of 16.4 cents per barrel on imported oil in the bill will only add to the cost of gas.
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-District 1, said that she believes the bill will increase health care costs for Americans.
"The ‘Inflation Reduction Act’ is going to increase health care costs for employer provided insurance," Mace wrote. "When employees cost more to keep, businesses either pass those cost on to us (more inflation) or cut those jobs. The last thing we need in a recession!"
James Clyburn, D-District 6, is the state’s lone Democratic congressman and supports the bill.
"The Inflation Reduction Act is a huge deal," Clyburn wrote. "Not only will it lower prescription drug costs for millions of Americans, it will ensure rich corporations pay their fair share and help us address the climate crisis. This week, @HouseDemocrats will send it to the President's desk."
The National Federation for Independent business on Monday said that small businesses avoided the "worst-case scenario" of direct tax increases but that they will receive an indirect tax increase with the IRS expansion.
"Inflation remains the top concern of small business owners, but despite the bill title, skepticism remains whether the package will address this top concern and work to reduce inflation," said Kevin Kuhlman, NFIB Vice President of Federal Government Relations. "As expectations for better business conditions is currently at a historic low in the 48-year history of NFIB's survey, a better approach for small businesses would be legislative and regulatory certainty, including no direct or indirect tax increases on business, and relief from regulations and mandates that increase the cost of doing business."