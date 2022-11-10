(The Center Square) — South Carolina announced this week that its unemployment insurance rate for businesses will either remain the same or lower for the 10th straight year.
The state’s unemployment insurance trust fund currently has a $1.4 billion balance.
"Strong economic and wage growth have helped keep the Trust Fund at or above its statutorily required balance," said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey on Monday. "... Our unemployment rate continues to be near record lows and substantially below what economists have typically considered "full employment." Estimates are that revenue needs for 2023 will be approximately $10 million lower than the estimate for 2022, which will mean additional tax savings for most tax rate classes."
Rates are different for the different 20 classes of business but classes 2-19 will have a lower rate by an average 15.5% next year than in 2022. The state also will not require any solvency charges.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina maintained the balance of the fund by placing $836.4 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money into the fund.
"South Carolina is booming and employers are excited to do business in our state," South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. "The strength of the unemployment insurance trust fund demonstrates the wise decisions we’ve made that have helped us maintain one of the strongest economies in the nation."
During the Great Recession, however, South Carolina needed to borrow nearly $1 billion from the federal government to continue unemployment benefits. That loan was then paid off in 2015.