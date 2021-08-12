(The Center Square) – South Carolina would receive $4.6 billion for highways and $274 million for bridges as part of the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill approved by the U.S. Senate.
South Carolina’s two Republican U.S. senators split their votes, with senior U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham joining 18 other Republicans in voting ‘yes’ and junior U.S. Sen. Tim Scott voting ‘no.’
“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for South Carolina,” Graham said. “It provides much-needed help for our roads, bridges, ports, and expands broadband internet access. I have always been supportive of infrastructure investment and wish we had passed this years ago. This bill provides American infrastructure with a much-needed facelift.”
Scott said he voted against the bill, which passed 69-30 on Tuesday, because it is larded with “Democrats’ unrelated pet projects” and called for more “targeted investment.”
“Rather than taking a common-sense approach to investing in infrastructure, this bill has been rushed through so Democrats can spend trillions more dollars we don’t have on liberal policies we don’t need – all amid record inflation,” Scott said. “American families cannot afford to foot the bill for this ‘spend now, tax later’ plan, which is why I voted no.”
With House Democrats poised to adopt a far larger $3.5 billion infrastructure package and kick it back to Senate in September, the fate of the Senate bill is uncertain.
Under the $1.2 trillion package, in addition to $4.6 billion for highways and $274 million for bridges, South Carolina also could tap into a $12.5 billion Bridge Investment Program, a $16 billion fund for economic development projects, a $5 billion fund for public transportation improvements, $100 million to extend broadband internet connectivity and a $70 million fund for creating electric vehicle charging networks.
According to a White House fact sheet, 1,702 bridges and more than 7,292 miles of highway in South Carolina are in poor condition.
The White House estimated commute times have increased by 7.4% in South Carolina since 2011, and, on average, each driver pays $625 a year in costs due to driving on roads in need of repair.
Nearly 20% of public transportation vehicles in South Carolina are “past useful life,” the White House breakdown noted. As a result, South Carolinians who use public transportation spend an extra 53% of their time commuting, with nonwhite households 4.4 times more likely to rely on public transportation for their commute.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said Wednesday the agency, on average, receives about $733 million a year in federal road and bridge funding.
Funding from the Senate infrastructure bill would lift that annual allocation by at least 30% to more than $1 billion each of the next five years.
“This additional funding will be key to addressing the remaining gaps in South Carolina’s road and bridge program,” SCDOT said in a statement. “These gaps have previously been primarily identified as congestion relief projects, bridge projects and drainage projects.”
South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall praised the possible funding boost as adding stability and flexibility in addressing infrastructure improvements.
“The bipartisan infrastructure plan passed by the U.S. Senate would enable SCDOT to boost investment in projects designed to improve safety, mobility and the quality of life for the residents, businesses, and visitors in the Palmetto state,” Hall said. “The current plan provides the flexibility needed at the state level, streamlines project development and provides a reliable, stable funding stream for the next five years.”