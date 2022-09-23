(The Center Square) — South Carolina’s unemployment rate has dropped to 3.1%, going from 75,661 unemployed in August to 74,539, according to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce.
There were 4,000 fewer workers employed over that period as 5,000 left the workforce statewide.
"While the numbers tend to fluctuate from month to month, South Carolina continues to enjoy record employment this year," said S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey. "Some employers have had temporary layoffs due to parts and supply shortages, and there are business closures.
"What makes this time unique is the number of alternatives and opportunities for jobseekers. There are more than 100,000 jobs available across the state as well as training and development to help people gain skills for a new job."
The worker churn rate, which rose in 2021, hasn’t slowed down yet, according to the department. South Carolina saw 70,000 workers quit in May with 84,000 in June and 80,000 in July.
"There are more than two job openings for every unemployed South Carolinian in the state. Businesses are hiring at the fifth fastest rate among all 50 states, while workers are quitting at the fourth highest rate in search of other employment opportunities," said Bryan Grady, Labor Market Information (LMI) Director at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
A report recently showed that new employment claims in August were 42% higher than the same week in 2021. The department said that, during that time "South Carolina experienced some of the lowest claim filing weeks in its history as the state ended its participation in the federal UI programs early."
Last week, the claims were 500 more than the corresponding week in 2021 and that time represented "the outlier is 2021 when claim levels were depressed due to the bulk of filings in March/April/May" according to the department.
"While this dynamic job market means that there are more choices for workers, we recognize that this also presents challenges for our state’s employers," Ellzey said. "Throughout Workforce Development Month, South Carolina businesses can take advantage of joining hundreds of job fairs across the state and participating in numerous professional programs our agency offers, including individualized employer plans and services offered through SC Works, that will enable them to find the talent that they need to grow and succeed."