(The Center Square) – As the COVID-19 threat has led to the interruption of South Carolina's legislative session, lawmakers are working from home and gauging which budget proposals should take precedence.
A pressing question is how much of the state’s $1.8 billion budget surplus should be spent in response to the coronavirus emergency, particularly when revenue projections are up in the air.
State economists are expected to meet this month to discuss the revenue forecast.
“The forecast that was issued in February assumed continued good growth in the economy,” Frank Rainwater, head of the state’s Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, told The State newspaper. “But now that the economy has hit a major stumbling block, an adjustment has to be strongly considered.”
The coronavirus response could affect the House’s proposed plans for tax cuts and tax credits.
Education initiatives such as the expansion of 4-year-old kindergarten also could be affected. Proponents such as Sen. Vincent Sheheen, D-Kershaw, said he is focused on maintaining it rather than expanding it.
“It’s true for all of the important areas of the state government," Kershaw told The State. "We need to shift ... to maintaining in size and quality the things that are good and look to areas to make smart cuts if we need to.”
Lawmakers are likely to pass a continuing resolution to keep the state running, but when is not yet known.
“This year, it’s probably even more likely because it’s going to be different for the BEA (Board of Economic Advisors) to predict what the economy is going to be like over the next year,” Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, told The State.
In early March, lawmakers passed a $45 million aid package to fight COVID-19.