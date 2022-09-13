(The Center Square) — While South Carolina’s new unemployment claims went down in the final week of August, it was a comparison of the number with 2021 that stood out.
South Carolina’s unemployment claims were 42.23% higher than in the same week in 2021.
The number decreased $16.4% in the final week of August and it was down nearly 4% from pre-pandemic levels the same week of 2019.
Overall, South Carolina ranked 41st in WalletHub’s list of the fastest decreasing rates of unemployment.
WalletHub reported that there are currently 6 million unemployed in the U.S.
"The U.S. has reduced unemployment from record highs during the COVID-19 pandemic to near record lows." The report said. "Now, however, high inflation and the looming threat of a recession could cause unemployment claims to spike once more. For the time being, the job market is still in good shape, with new unemployment claims decreasing by 2.6% week-over-week on August 29."
The Center Square reached out to South Carolina’s Department of Employment and Workforce regarding the numbers but didn’t receive a response.
South Carolina was one of five states with a higher unemployment rate to finish August than the same week in 2021. The others were Kentucky, Oklahoma, Connecticut and Arizona.