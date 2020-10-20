(The Center Square) – Unemployment in South Carolina dropped in September to 5.1%, down 1.3 percentage points since August, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) announced.
South Carolina’s unemployment rate remains significantly lower than the national average, which was 7.9% in September.
“What our agency is hearing from the business community is the urgent need for workers,” SCDEW Executive Director Dan Ellzey said in a statement. “While we know a lot of businesses suffered layoffs during the pandemic, industries have ramped back up and several are experiencing a boom.”
South Carolina businesses added 24,800 nonfarm jobs in September, largely in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services, and manufacturing.
“If individuals have stopped looking for work because they believe businesses are closed or not hiring, let me assure you that is not the case. We are working with employers all over the state who need employees now more than ever,” Ellzey said.