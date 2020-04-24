(The Center Square) – Researchers from the University of South Carolina said traces of coronavirus found in wastewater treatment plants could help communities better prepare for future outbreaks.
The virus was found recently in sewage at a wastewater treatment plant in Columbia, the first known occurrence in the state.
As businesses in South Carolina begin to reopen, health officials reported there are 4,917 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 150 deaths. COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said coronavirus germs from infected people can be passed through their bodies and flushed into the sewer system.
Measuring those amounts on a weekly basis in treatment plants can help predict future outbreaks in specific communities.
The researchers said the coronavirus should not pose a threat to local waterways because the treatment process kills germs of all kinds before any discharges are done.
Although Gov. Henry McMaster announced earlier this week certain types of retail businesses could begin reopening, protesters in the state Capitol on Friday expressed their displeasure about his continued stay-at-home order.
Attendees of the “Drive to Thrive” demonstration were asked to stay in their vehicles and drive around downtown Columbia over the lunch hour, using their car horns and signs to voice their opinions. Media reported most did, although groups of people did assemble on sidewalks to cheer participating motorists, including one woman who reportedly held a sign offering free hugs.
“This is America,” McMaster said Thursday in welcoming the protest. “Come on out and say it. … We might learn something.”
The governor made his comments at the first meeting of AccelerateSC, a group of business, tourism and agricultural leaders he assembled to help reopen the state.
Tourism officials said they expect that industry to bring in about $12 billion for the year, which is about half of a normal year. Tax revenue on tourism also will be down. In a typical year, the state receives almost $2 billion in taxes from tourism, making up a large chunk of its $9.3 billion general fund.
The coronavirus outbreak also has impacted something else South Carolina is known for: the U.S. Marine Corps boot camp on Parris Island. About 500 new recruits arrived there this week, half the usual number, for the first time since late March. They will be quarantined for 14 days and begin training via recorded classes.