(The Center Square) – As the South Carolina's hospitality industry braces for losses during the coronavirus outbreak, local business leaders have been looking for ways to help in the recovery.
Karen Riordan, president & CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, said the situation will be hard-hitting for businesses across the state.
“Tourism in South Carolina will be badly wounded temporarily," Riordan wrote in an email to The Center Square. "Myrtle Beach, Charleston, Hilton Head Island, Columbia and Greenville are all major tourism centers.”
Riordan said it is too early to detail economic losses. U.S. Rep. Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, wrote in a letter to House leadership that tourism generates $23 billion in South Carolina.
“We cannot project lost revenue or the overall financial impact of COVID-19 on the Grand Strand as we do not know how long this situation will continue,” Riordan wrote. “However, each week this continues will deepen the impact and make it difficult for many businesses to survive, particularly our small businesses such as restaurants and retail boutiques.”
"My district contains the Grand Strand and Pee Dee where the tourism industry has an economic impact of over $7 billion. Over 80,000 jobs in my district are tied to tourism," Rice said. "My district is home to almost 500 hotels and over 1,800 restaurants. These businesses and the workers they employ face an existential threat from the lockdowns necessitated by the spread of COVID-19. Unlike other industries, they have been ordered to close their doors by the government."
Although the state has eliminated the usual one-week waiting period for people applying for unemployment, the financial losses for individuals and businesses remains significant.
“Approximately 57,000 people are employed in the tourism industry in Myrtle Beach," Riordan wrote. "As this situation continues, we could see 50 percent of our workforce furloughed or laid off temporarily.”
The jobs should be available after the emergency is over, she said.
“When the pandemic is resolved, the tourism industry will need to hire a lot of people to have a strong rest of the year,” Riordan said.
In the meantime, help is available on several different fronts.
“It is important for people to understand how vital the tourism industry is to our entire statewide economy," Riordan said. "We’re advocating for support through Small Business Administration loans, tax credits and large aid packages at the state and federal level to help the tourism industry recover.”