(The Center Square) – South Carolina has surpassed 15,000 COVID-19 cases, setting a new single-day record Monday and topping 400 new cases reported Tuesday.
The pandemic also wreaked havoc on Tuesday’s primary election, with reports of people waiting more than three hours in line to vote and polling locations staying open far past the 7 p.m. normal closing time because of the amount of people in line.
The state's count now stands at 15,228 positive COVID-19 tests, with 568 deaths. There were 434 new cases reported Tuesday, and 542 new cases reported Monday, which was the third time in four days the state experienced a single-day record.
Tuesday’s numbers represented 14.7 percent of reported test results, the highest daily infection rate in the past month. As the numbers increase, so do the number of hospital beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients. That number went from 482 on Saturday to 541 on Monday.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control said Monday’s number was the highest amount of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients the state has seen. Hospitals statewide Tuesday reported being at 71 percent capacity. Although hospitals continue to reserve beds for COVID-19 patients, more beds are being filled as the state allows elective and nonemergency procedures to be performed.
Aside from long waits, several other problems caused by the coronavirus greeted voters as they went to the polls Tuesday.
Long waits were caused by counties having to combine voting locations because of a lack of poll workers. That led to people being given incorrect or incomplete ballots. Local elections officials told state legislators last month they foresaw this problem because many who volunteer to work at polls on election day are retirees and, therefore, in a high-risk category for coronavirus.
Lawmakers quickly passed a bill allowing anyone to vote in the primary by absentee ballot without having to provide a reason. There were more than 100,000 requests for such ballots, compared to about 60,000 for a normal primary. The bill did not, however, extend to the November general election.
The long lines also were caused by the fact fewer people were able to vote at one time in an effort to keep people 6 feet apart. Voters were encouraged, but not required, to wear masks and bring their own pens for filling out paperwork.
In Colleton County, west of Charleston, media reported one person got out of their car and said, “I have COVID-19, but I want to vote.” Polling workers immediately closed the precinct and left, leaving voters stranded while state election officials attempted to find replacements.