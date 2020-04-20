(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday he would lift restrictions on some business and allow them to reopen, including clothing, furniture and jewelry stores.
The state now has 4,377 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 120 deaths. Just one new fatality was reported Sunday.
Department stores and flea markets also will be able to start accepting customers again, along with craft, music and shoe stores. Businesses that do reopen will be limited to five customers at a time per 1,000-square-feet.
The governor’s office also said McMaster is considering reopening salons, barber shops and gyms if the occupancy limits are followed and personal protective equipment is worn. McMaster said these moves do not reverse his stay-at-home order and as many employees who can work from home are expected to continue doing so.
Restaurants will not be allowed to resume sit-down dining but still can offer take-out, drive-thru and delivery services.
South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced there would be a decision by the end of the week on reopening schools, but that a survey of local superintendents showed districts are not in favor of conducting in-person classes. Schools have been closed since mid-March and will remain shuttered through at least the end of April.
McMaster also said public beaches, which have been closed since March 30, could also reopen soon. Several coastal municipalities, however, said they would maintain access restrictions.
There have been at least 100 new cases of coronavirus reported in South Carolina since March 28. That number is expected to peak on May 2. Daily death reports, however, have been declining since April 9, when 16 fatalities were reported.
More than 100 Myrtle Beach city employees, including 58 from the police department, are now under quarantine after being exposed to coronavirus. Local media reported the police department has continued holding in-person retirement parties, going against McMaster’s directive banning gatherings of more than three people.
Corrections officials Sunday reported the first inmate in the state has tested positive for coronavirus. The 69-year-old was placed in isolation last week before being hospitalized Sunday.
He had worked in an administrative capacity in the reception area of the Columbia prison where he is serving a life sentence.
“A contact investigation is being done to determine whether other inmates and staff have come in close contact with him,” according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Corrections. “Those inmates will be quarantined and monitored for 14 days, and staff will be self-monitored for symptoms."