(The Center Square) — South Carolina will be receiving $190 million in federal funding for roadwork, the South Carolina Department of Transportation announced.
The funding is redistributed from federal funds not used by other states over the past year. The funds require a 20% state match, which SCDOT said it has in place after the state Legislature put $120 million in this year’s budget to match federal highway funds, including this project.
"Thanks to the vision and leadership of Governor McMaster and the South Carolina General Assembly and their continued investment in our state infrastructure, our agency was well positioned to draw down and match even more road and bridge money for South Carolina,” South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy A. Hall said. “We will deploy these funds to prioritized interstate, bridge and safety projects that are already underway, or about to be underway, within the 10-Year Plan."
The SCDOT was that it already has qualified projects planned that the funding can be used on. The U.S. Department of Transportation redistributes funding each August and SCDOT said that, historically, it has received only about one-third of that $190 million total.
McMaster tweeted after the announcement that, this year, South Carolina sent $1 billion more than normal to fix South Carolina’s interstates, roads, and bridges years ahead of schedule.