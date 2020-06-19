South Carolina is holding primary runoffs on June 23 for races in which a candidate did not receive a majority of votes in the primary on June 9. Eleven races will be on the primary runoff ballot, including nine state House seats and two state Senate seats.
The two state Senate primary runoffs include one for the Republican Party and one for the Democratic Party. Five of the state House primary runoffs are Republican, and four are Democratic.
Three incumbents are running in primary runoffs: Republican Luke Rankin in Senate District 33, Republican Neal Collins in House District 5, and Republican Bill Chumley in House District 35.
North Carolina also had primary runoff elections scheduled for June 23, 2020, but they were not needed for state-level races.
– The Center Square