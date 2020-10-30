(The Center Square) – Teacher pay and state and local per-student spending increased in 2019-2020, according to the South Carolina Department of Education’s annual school report card.
The department released its school report card Friday without key metrics on school performance. Schools across the state closed March 16 for in-person learning, and the state obtained approval from the U.S. Department of Education to waive federally required statewide assessments and accountability ratings for the year.
“The 2019-2020 school year was unlike any other that our state and nation has faced,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said in a statement. “With facilities closed due to the novel coronavirus in March, our schools were unable to administer many of the accountability measures that are used for the basis of our annual report cards.”
Instead, Spearman said, the report card provides information on school safety, finances and the classroom environment.
Combined state, local and federal expenditures increased by more than $600 per pupil in the 2019-2020 school year, an increase of about 6%. According to the report card, combined state, local and federal governments paid an average of $11,176 per student during the 2019-2020 school year.
According to the report card, the average teacher salary in South Carolina is about $52,000 – a nearly 5% increase from the previous year's average. The average administrator salary is just more than $90,000, about 3% higher than the previous year. However, the percentage of funds the state spent on instruction decreased by 1.6 percent last year, resulting in 53% of education funds spent on instruction.
The total number of teachers increased, teacher retention increased slightly and the number of teachers teaching core classes outside their field decreased by 19 percent.
The department reported 14 incidents of rape or attempted rape at schools, 139 incidents of sexual assault and 1,392 incidents of unarmed physical attacks in schools over the course of the year.