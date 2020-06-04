(The Center Square) – South Carolina has had 518 residents die from COVID-19 as health officials have reported five consecutive days of 200 or more new cases.
There have been 12,651 confirmed cases statewide.
While the state has said the increase in positive tests is primarily due to increased testing, officials continue to urge people to take precautions by practicing social distancing and wearing personal protective equipment, even as more of the economy reopens.
The percentage of positive tests each day also is trending upward, meaning there also could be higher transmission rates.
“We do think some of those increased case counts represent a true increase and likely because we have seen a lot more congregating and not maintaining social distancing, not masking,” Director of Public Health Joan Duwve said at a Wednesday news conference.
Duwve said the state’s coronavirus curve was flattening before the spike in new cases that began Friday.
“This could look like a blip on that curve,” she said. “As we start to see more individuals test positive, we will see more case spread. That’s why, at this point, it’s really critical that we all just hunker down, maintain social distancing, stay home if we’re able and wear a mask.”
The uptick in new cases, including more than 1,000 over the weekend, came at the end of a month in which Gov. Henry McMaster slowly allowed the state’s economy to reopen, including restaurants, salons, barbershops, tourist attractions and amusement parks.
Duwve said she believed the governor took a “deliberate approach” in both closing down the state and reopening it, and while businesses appear to be taking the necessary steps to protect workers and customers, the ultimate responsibility falls on individuals.
“It’s up to the individual,” she said. “We have to bear some responsibility to what’s going on in our communities and in our families.”
Duwve said there have not been any new cases reported stemming from the anti-police brutality protests that occurred across the state over the weekend, but it could be too early to tell.
She encouraged attendees to monitor for symptoms and get tested if need be.
State Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty also issued an order allowing employees and visitors in courthouses statewide to wear personal protective equipment, “including, but not limited to, protective masks.” The order also said anyone attempting to prohibit such activity is subject to contempt.