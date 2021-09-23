(The Center Square) – The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled state lawmakers have sole authority in managing memorials on public property, resolving a contentious decades-long dispute over the state’s Heritage Act.
In issuing its unanimous opinion, however, the court struck down the 21-year-old act’s supermajority provision, which requires a two-thirds vote to alter or remove any memorial.
The supermajority “is an unconstitutional overreach by our General Assembly,” the court said Wednesday, noting when lawmakers adopted the Heritage Act with the two-thirds requirement, they “had no authority to restrict the power of future legislatures to act by majority vote.”
South Carolina lawmakers agreed in 2000 to move the Confederate flag from the Statehouse dome as part of compromise embodied in the adoption of the Heritage Act.
The compromise allowed a Confederate battle flag to stand beside a monument on the Capitol’s front lawn, authorized the 2001 installation of a Black history monument on Statehouse grounds and made Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Confederate Memorial Day state holidays.
Lawmakers agreed in 2015 in a two-thirds vote to remove the Confederate battle flag from Statehouse grounds entirely.
The Heritage Act is “one of the greatest achievements in the political history of South Carolina – the removal of the Confederate flag from the dome of our Capitol, the seat of government for all our people,” said the court in a ruling that examines years of “fevered pitch” debate over removing Confederate symbols and monuments from public property.
“After decades of controversy, members who opposed removing the flag from the dome of the Capitol became willing to compromise if given the assurance that doing so would not ‘open the floodgates,’ and if the renaming and removal of other historic items could be prevented,” justices wrote.
The law’s supermajority provision had not been directly challenged until a lawsuit questioning its constitutionality was filed by Columbia City Councilman Howard Duvall; former state Sen. Kay Patterson, D-Columbia; and Jennifer Pinckney, widow of late state Sen. Clementa Pinckney, D-Jasper, the pastor at Charleston’s Emanuel AME church who was killed with eight parishioners in 2015 by Dylan Roof.
The supreme court heard the lawsuit at the request of South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who issued an opinion in July 2020 that found the Heritage Act passed constitutional muster but determined – as the court did Wednesday – it should require only a simple majority to alter a monument or building name.
Wilson praised the court Wednesday for “a very scholarly, well-considered, and well-documented opinion.”
The ruling came four months after the court heard the case during an hour-long hearing in which the word “confederate” never was mentioned.
“What legal principle do we look to as to where to draw the line, because if two-thirds is proper, why not make it 80%? Why not make it 90 or 100%, and we’ll just elevate the statute far beyond what the Constitution would ever require?” Associate Justice John Cannon Few asked attorneys representing Senate President Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, and House Speaker Rep. Jay Lucas, R-Hartsville.
State attorney Kenneth Moffitt said lawmakers had authority to include the supermajority requirement in the 2000 bill to “protect how South Carolina tells the story of its history and people.”
Chief Justice Don Beatty said it also was within lawmakers’ authority to resolve the legal questions now before the court, calling the litigation a failure to legislate.
“There are bills pending in both houses now, I do believe, that would accomplish getting rid of this statue, but it can’t get out of committee,” he said. “If it does not get out of committee, it will never get a vote, whether two-thirds or not.”