(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s highest court will hear oral arguments Sept. 18 on the constitutionality of Gov. Henry McMaster’s Safe Access to Flexible Education school-choice grant program.
The South Carolina Supreme Court agreed to take up the case of Adams, et al. v. McMaster, et al. in its original jurisdiction, the Palmetto Promise Institute, a defendant in the lawsuit, confirmed to The Center Square on Thursday.
“We’re encouraged by the Supreme Court’s decision to expedite this case, which has held up urgently needed education assistance for students impacted by COVID,” said Ellen Weaver, president and CEO of the Palmetto Promise Institute.
The SAFE grant program would provide one-time, need-based grants of up to $6,500 to eligible mid- to low-income students whose families are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic for the student to attend a private or independent school in South Carolina. A state trial court temporarily blocked the program days after it was announced, preventing its rollout.
“We are confident in the merits of our legal case, and hope we can quickly resolve this issue for the over 15,000 South Carolina families who have reached out, desperately seeking peace of mind for their child's education,” Weaver said.
The lawsuit claims the SAFE grant program violated the state constitution by providing taxpayer dollars for private and religious education.
The SAFE grant program is funded by $32 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding.