(The Center Square) — The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s heartbeat abortion law on Thursday.
The court ruled in a 3-2 decision written by Justice Kaye Hearn, which said that "our state constitutional right to privacy extends to a woman's decision to have an abortion."
The ruling comes nearly two years after Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill into law on Feb. 18, 2021. A lawsuit against the bill was filed that same day by third parties Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the Greenville Women’s Clinic.
"The State unquestionably has the authority to limit the right of privacy that protects women from state interference with her decision, but any such limitation must be reasonable and it must be meaningful in that the time frames imposed must afford a woman sufficient time to determine she is pregnant and to take reasonable steps to terminate that pregnancy," Hearn wrote in the majority opinion. "Six weeks is, quite simply, not a reasonable period of time for these two things to occur, and therefore the Act violates our state Constitution's prohibition against unreasonable invasions of privacy."
The fetal heartbeat law required abortion providers to check for a fetal heartbeat before an abortion by conducting an ultrasound. If a heartbeat is found, an abortion is criminalized except in cases of rape, incest, medical emergency or fetal abnormality. Abortions previously were banned in South Carolina after 20 weeks.
"Our State Supreme Court has found a right in our Constitution which was never intended by the people of South Carolina," McMaster said in a statement on the ruling. "With this opinion, the Court has clearly exceeded its authority. The people have spoken through their elected representatives multiple times on this issue. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to correct this error."
Justice George James wrote a dissenting opinion that stated he did not believe the right to privacy applied to abortion rights. Instead, he wrote that it meant heightened Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable search and seizure.
"We must consider the intent of the framers and the voters," James wrote. "It is clear the framers did not intend to create a full panoply of privacy rights, much less the right to bodily autonomy or the right to have an abortion."
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, who fought for the heartbeat bill in court, firmly disagreed with the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the law.
"We respectfully, but strongly, disagree with the Court’s ruling," Wilson wrote. "We’re working with the Governor’s office and legislature to review all our available options moving forward."