(The Center Square) – South Carolina’s small business owners were more optimistic this summer about their prospects than they were last winter, but they share anxiety over increasing expenses and labor shortages with small business owners nationwide, according to a Facebook survey.
More than 73% of South Carolina small business owners who responded to the global July-August survey said they were confident they will be open for at least 12 months, Facebook’s September Global State of Small Business report found.
That optimism is 9% higher than the national average and an 11% increase from what South Carolina small business owners told Facebook in February.
Facebook’s global survey collected responses from 35,189 business operators across 30 countries, including 10,262 U.S. business owners and 169 from South Carolina, from July 19-Aug. 7.
Among survey findings reflecting the pulse of South Carolina's 400,000 small business owners, 52% reported higher sales in the past 30 days compared with the previous year, up from 29% in February.
The survey gauged pandemic effects on minority-owned and women-owned businesses, reporting 43% of South Carolina’s woman-owned businesses experienced sales increases the preceding 30 days.
The Facebook survey found 88% of U.S. small businesses were using digital tools, compared with 81% in February. In South Carolina, 45% of small businesses attributed at least a quarter of their sales to their digital presence, a 7% increase since February.
“At every single point, the self-reported optimism for small businesses has actually been pretty high, but you are seeing some really strong numbers from South Carolina,” said Diana Doukas, Facebook’s U.S. programs manager for economic impact.
There are disconcerting indications in the survey as well. Although U.S. small business closures fell to 7%, down from 22% nationally in February, in South Carolina, the closure rate remained at 21%.
“It’s been difficult since March 2020 for small businesses,” South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Knapp told the chamber's Sept. 15 Columbia Regional Business Report. “A lot of them got through it OK. A lot of them didn’t. A lot of them have gone out of business. That especially impacted minority business owners and women.”
Despite optimism, 63% of U.S. small businesses are apprehensive about paying at least one expense and paying workers’ salaries, with 59% indicating this is a top issue. Facebook said the percentages were near-uniform across all 50 states.
South Carolina’s small business labor concerns were confirmed in a Sept. 8 study by CareerCloud, which found the Palmetto State ranked 23rd nationwide with 0.93 job openings per unemployed person.
Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Indeed, ZipRecruiter and CareerBuilder, ClearCloud found the number of unemployed Americans fell to 8.3 million through Sept. 8, but a record 10.9 million jobs remained unfilled.
Knapp said three federal bills could alleviate labor issues facing many industries across the nation and South Carolina: the bipartisan Durbin-Graham Dream Act of 2021, co-sponsored by South Carolina Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham; the SECURE Act; and the Senate companion bill to the Farm Workforce Modernization Act.
The Dream Act of 2021, which Graham is cosponsoring with U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., would provide legal status for immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, known as “Dreamers,” Temporary Protective Status recipients and farmworkers.
“If we’re going to do anything about immigration reform, let’s take care of the people who are here working, contributing, paying their taxes,” Knapp said. “This is the time to do it. We have an economic need for them to contribute more.”